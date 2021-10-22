Left Menu

A jab in each arm: France vaccinates against flu and COVID

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:45 IST
A jab in each arm: France vaccinates against flu and COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Worried that the flu and COVID-19 could trigger a winter-time double-whammy of new infections and deaths, France is forging ahead with a nation-wide vaccination and booster-shot programme against both diseases, offering simultaneous jabs to millions of at-risk people.

The annual flu vaccination campaign kicked off Friday, four days earlier than initially planned, dovetailing with France's COVID-19 vaccination program that as well as trying to reach those who remain unvaccinated is also providing booster shots to those in need. French health authorities, in instructions issued this week, urged doctors, nurses, pharmacists and midwives to "systematically promote both vaccinations" to at-risk people eligible for COVID-19 booster and flu shots. The note said the jabs can be given the same day, one in each arm.

It added that the onset of the winter flu season with the pandemic ongoing "increases the risk of co-infection and the development of serious cases and deaths.'' French health authorities also fear that because there were fewer flu infections in 2020, because of social distancing and coronavirus lockdowns, people could be more vulnerable this winter. "The flu could be strong this year — I stress could' — because we had no flu last year and so the population's immunity is lower," Health Minister Olivier Veran said on BFM-TV.

The flu vaccination campaign was already underway in elderly care homes, which got a green light to start giving jabs from Monday.

Those immediately eligible for flu jabs include all those aged 65 and above, pregnant women, people of all ages with chronic illnesses or obesity, health professionals, home-helpers for at-risk people and families with vulnerable new-borns under 6 months old.

France's COVID-19 booster-shot campaign launched in September, targeting many of the same people now prioritized for free flu shots. They include the over-65s, care-home residents, the chronically sick and recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Close to 50 million people in France — nearly 74% of the population — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 1.2 million others have had a first shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021