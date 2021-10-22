Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy in trial in children

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of five to 11-year-olds, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday. Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with 3 who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Because more than twice as many children in the 2,268-participant trial were given the vaccine than placebo, that equates to better than 90% efficacy. Outside advisors to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to vote on whether to recommend that the agency approve the vaccine for that age group.

