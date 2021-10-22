Left Menu

England's COVID R number rises to 1.0-1.2, epidemic likely growing

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have risen to between 1.0 and 1.2, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and the epidemic is estimated to be growing. Last week R was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1. The daily growth of infections was estimated between +1% and +3%, up from -1% and +2% the previous week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have risen to between 1.0 and 1.2, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and the epidemic is estimated to be growing. An R number between 1.0 and 1.2 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 12 other people. Last week R was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between +1% and +3%, up from -1% and +2% the previous week. UKHSA said regional estimates of R and growth rate had been paused while it investigated the impact of incorrect negative PCR test results on estimates in the South West, South East and London following an issue in a lab, which was suspended last week.

