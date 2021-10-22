Left Menu

Walgreens to administer Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots at U.S. stores

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:12 IST
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday customers can start receiving booster COVID-19 shots from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson at its U.S. stores.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the additional doses and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

