UK's Johnson: Nothing to indicate we need another COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said rising levels of COVID-19 infections were predicted in government models, and they did not herald a return of stringent lockdown measures.

Asked about the possibility of another lockdown over winter, Johnson said: "I've got to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that that is on the cards at all."

