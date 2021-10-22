COVID vaccination program success can boost economic growth: India Inc

India Inc on Friday said the country's ''hugely successful'' COVID-19 vaccination programme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership can boost economic growth and help realise the vision of a New India. Hailing crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. In an address to the nation, the prime minister also urged people to keep following COVID protocol during the festival season and not drop their guard. T V Narendran, president of industry chamber CII, said, ''Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been hugely successful in delivering on the COVID vaccination program, the largest in the world driven by indigenously manufactured vaccines, which can boost economic growth.'' ''With around 75 per cent of adults inoculated, we can now be confident about realizing the vision of a new India where growth with inclusion would be the way forward,'' he added. Pradeep Multani, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it is encouraging to note the vaccination drive has not only increased the confidence of people, trade and industry, but has also created positive economic projections by various national and international organisations. Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said, ''Whilst the upcoming festive season will bring some cheer to the consumer sector with discretionary spends on the rise, consumers must exercise abundant caution to ensure there is no spike in COVID19 cases.'' ''Travel (specially domestic) will increase during the festive season and this augurs well for the travel sector,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)