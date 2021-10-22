Left Menu

COVID vaccination program success can boost economic growth: India Inc

T V Narendran, president of industry chamber CII, said, Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been hugely successful in delivering on the COVID vaccination program, the largest in the world driven by indigenously manufactured vaccines, which can boost economic growth. With around 75 per cent of adults inoculated, we can now be confident about realizing the vision of a new India where growth with inclusion would be the way forward, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:14 IST
COVID vaccination program success can boost economic growth: India Inc
  • Country:
  • India

India Inc on Friday said the country's ''hugely successful'' COVID-19 vaccination programme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership can boost economic growth and help realise the vision of a New India. Hailing crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. In an address to the nation, the prime minister also urged people to keep following COVID protocol during the festival season and not drop their guard. T V Narendran, president of industry chamber CII, said, ''Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been hugely successful in delivering on the COVID vaccination program, the largest in the world driven by indigenously manufactured vaccines, which can boost economic growth.'' ''With around 75 per cent of adults inoculated, we can now be confident about realizing the vision of a new India where growth with inclusion would be the way forward,'' he added. Pradeep Multani, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it is encouraging to note the vaccination drive has not only increased the confidence of people, trade and industry, but has also created positive economic projections by various national and international organisations. Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said, ''Whilst the upcoming festive season will bring some cheer to the consumer sector with discretionary spends on the rise, consumers must exercise abundant caution to ensure there is no spike in COVID19 cases.'' ''Travel (specially domestic) will increase during the festive season and this augurs well for the travel sector,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021