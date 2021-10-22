Left Menu

Walgreens U.S. stores start administering Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster

They also recommended a third shot of Moderna's vaccine at least six months after two doses for people aged at least 65 years and those at high risk for severe disease. Immunocompromised Americans started receiving a third dose of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna in August, and about 11.6 million people have received additional vaccine doses since, according to the CDC.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:46 IST
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday its U.S. stores had started administering COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson , a day after the country's health regulator recommended the additional doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. Competitors Walmart Inc, Rite Aid Corp and CVS Health Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on their plans for booster roll out.

U.S. health regulators have recommended a second dose of J&J vaccine for 18-year olds and above, who received a first dose of the vaccine at least 2 months earlier. They also recommended a third shot of Moderna's vaccine at least six months after two doses for people aged at least 65 years and those at high risk for severe disease.

