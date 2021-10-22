WTO director general calls on PM Modi
World Trade Organisation WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Iweala had earlier tweeted, Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines Congratulations to Prime Minister narendramodi PMOIndia PiyushGoyal mansukhmandviya and the Indian people PTI KR ZMN
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The PMO posted a picture of their meeting. Iweala had earlier tweeted, ''Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines! Delighted to note that vaccine exports to low income countries have resumed! Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @mansukhmandviya and the Indian people!''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Indian
- Ngozi Okonjo Iweala
- World Trade Organisation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LA Mayor nominated as envoy to India attends Hunter Biden’s art show
Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells
India has won Covid battle; govt effectively managed pandemic: Indigo CEO
Reliance Retail enters into Master Franchise agreement with 7-Eleven to run convenience stores in India.
The biggest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism masquerading as its victim: India slams Pakistan at UN