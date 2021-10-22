Left Menu

WTO director general calls on PM Modi

World Trade Organisation WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Iweala had earlier tweeted, Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines Congratulations to Prime Minister narendramodi PMOIndia PiyushGoyal mansukhmandviya and the Indian people PTI KR ZMN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:49 IST
WTO director general calls on PM Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The PMO posted a picture of their meeting. Iweala had earlier tweeted, ''Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines! Delighted to note that vaccine exports to low income countries have resumed! Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @mansukhmandviya and the Indian people!''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021