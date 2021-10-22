Poland recognises Covishield, exemption from quarantine for those inoculated with it
Poland has recognised Covishield as a Covid vaccine equivalent to those recognised by the European Union, granting the person inoculated with it exemption from quarantine on entering the country.
India has in the past asked several European countries to accept Covishield and other vaccines being used in India for Indian nationals travelling to Europe.
''Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland,'' the Polish Embassy here said in a tweet on Friday.
Earlier this month, the UK announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11. Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
