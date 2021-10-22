Left Menu

Two more COVID-19 deaths, 176 cases in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:37 IST
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 176 cases in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,717, while 176 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,22,312, an official said.

One death each was reported from Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

Meanwhile, 141 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,483, he added. The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,17,095, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021