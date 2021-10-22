Two more COVID-19 deaths, 176 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Two more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,717, while 176 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,22,312, an official said.

One death each was reported from Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

Meanwhile, 141 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,483, he added. The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,17,095, the official added.

