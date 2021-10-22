Britain's new COVID-19 cases below recent peak at 49,298

Britain has reported 49,298 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Friday, down from more than 52,000 reported on Thursday which was the highest figure since the previous wave of new cases in mid-July, official data showed.

A further 180 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, also below a recent peak. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by James Davey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)