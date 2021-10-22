Britain's new COVID-19 cases below recent peak at 49,298
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has reported 49,298 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Friday, down from more than 52,000 reported on Thursday which was the highest figure since the previous wave of new cases in mid-July, official data showed.
A further 180 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, also below a recent peak. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by James Davey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Schomberg
- Britain
Advertisement