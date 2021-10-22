Italy reports 39 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,882 new cases

Italy reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,882 from 3,794. Italy has registered 131,763 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.73 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,443 on Friday, edging up from 2,439 a day earlier. There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, the same number recorded on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 343 from a previous 356.

Some 487,218 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 574,671, the health ministry said.

