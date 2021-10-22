Left Menu

Italy reports 39 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,882 new cases

Italy reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,882 from 3,794. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 343 from a previous 356. Some 487,218 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 574,671, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:46 IST
Italy reports 39 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,882 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 36 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,882 from 3,794. Italy has registered 131,763 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.73 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,443 on Friday, edging up from 2,439 a day earlier. There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, the same number recorded on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 343 from a previous 356.

Some 487,218 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 574,671, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021