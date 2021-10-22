Arunachal CM hails healthcare workers for 100-crore inoculation feat

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Friday hailed healthcare workers for contributing in the successful vaccination of 100 crore people against Covid across the country. Khandu along with Lok Sabha MP from Bangalore (South) Tejaswi Surya visited Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) district hospital at Tawang in appreciation of the country having reached the landmark of administering 100 crore jabs. “You have implemented on the ground what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned and motivated. Without your sincerity and dedication to the call of duty, this mission wouldn’t have been possible,” Khandu said while interacting with the healthcare workers, an official communiqué said here.

The chief minister expressed hope that COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to children very soon. Tejaswi Surya, who is also the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), too expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers for achieving the ‘unthinkable’ feat in India’s fight against the dreaded virus.

“In less than nine months time we came up with two made-in-India vaccines against Covid and in the shortest possible time, we have inoculated the highest number of people ever in the history of mankind,“ the BJP MP said. On Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated PM Modi, the country’s scientists, health workers and citizens for equitable vaccine distribution as the total number of doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

India took 279 days to achieve the milestone.

Hailing Arunachal Pradesh for being one of the best performing states in the country despite its difficult geographic location and remoteness, Surya said, “The PM shared pictures of healthcare workers on motorcycles…on foot, crossing rivers, trekking for hours under harsh weather conditions, even just to vaccinate a single person. “Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast have a major role in achieving this stupendous feat of vaccinating 100 crore people,” Commemorating the achievement, healthcare wokers were felicitated. Both Khandu and Surya also lit candles as a mark of appreciation for the efforts of all healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. A total of 12,76,167 people have been inoculated in the state thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)