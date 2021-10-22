Left Menu

Tripura fully geared up to face third wave of COVID-19 if it strikes: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asserted that the state is fully geared to face the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic should it strike, and his government is planning to boost the immunity of people below the age of 18 years.Deb, who is also the states health minister, said there was no dearth of oxygen plants, with a total of 22 of these in the eight districts.Earlier, we had only three oxygen plants before the pandemic.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:20 IST
Tripura fully geared up to face third wave of COVID-19 if it strikes: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asserted that the state is fully geared to face the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic should it strike, and his government is planning to boost the immunity of people below the age of 18 years.

Deb, who is also the state’s health minister, said there was no dearth of oxygen plants, with a total of 22 of these in the eight districts.

“Earlier, we had only three oxygen plants before the pandemic. Now, Tripura has sufficient oxygen supply to fight against the virus, even if another wave was to come,” the CM told reporters.

“With ample funds and cooperation from the Centre during the pandemic, the state has built a good infrastructure to face the Covid situation. We are fully equipped to combat the third wave if it strikes,” he added. The Tripura government has arranged an immunity booster drive under the ‘Chief Minister’s Sustha Sishu Sustha Soisab’ scheme for all the 13 lakh people who are below 18 years of age.

As part of the drive, immunity-enhancing medicines are provided.

Deb said Tripura has been listed among the states to have vaccinated 95 percent of its population above 45 years of age. “The PM has also appreciated this achievement and advised other states to follow Tripura,” the chief minister said.

The state has administered a total of 40,10,109 vaccine doses thus far, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021