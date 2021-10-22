Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:40 IST
Patient load increased at SDN Hospital due to staff strike at govt facility: EDMC
Patient load at Swami Dayanand Hospital, the only civic facility in east Delhi, has increased due to ''strike'' of various staff at a city government-run hospital in the area, EDMC authorities said on Friday.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday had said that it had suspended all surgeries except those for deliveries at SDN Hospital due to the rising number of dengue patients at the facility.

''Due to strike of nursing orderly staff at Delhi government-run GTB Hospital, patient load at Swami Dayanand Hospital has increased. In the morning, in one hour, over 80 patients came into the emergency department, mostly running fever or related to MLCs (medico-legal cases),'' said Rajni Khendwal, medical superintendent of the hospital.

The doctor said, these patients were treated and those who needed extra care were admitted.

Over 90 patients with fever are admitted in the EDMC hospital, out of whom only one is in serious condition, the medical superintendent said.

According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death due to dengue and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest case count since 2018 for the same period.

Of the total count of dengue cases recorded in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16, which amount to nearly 52 per cent of the cumulative cases.

All three municipal corporations have intensified their campaign to tackle rising cases of dengue in the city.

