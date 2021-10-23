Left Menu

Brazil has 460 COVID deaths in 24 hours, average daily toll falling -ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-10-2021
Brazil has had 14,502 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 460 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 21,711,843 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 605,139, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of COVID deaths had fallen to 348 by Thursday, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

