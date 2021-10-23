Tunisia imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors

Tunisia imposed COVID-19 vaccine passes on Tunisians and all foreign visitors, a presidential decree showed on Friday.

Officials, employees and users are required to show their vaccine pass to access public and private administrations, according to the decree.

The pass will also be required to enter cafes, restaurants, hotels and tourist establishments, it said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

