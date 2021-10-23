Left Menu

China reports 50 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 22, vs 43 a day earlier

China reported 50 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 22 compared with 43 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday. China reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 26 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

China reported 50 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 22 compared with 43 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 38 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 28 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported in the provinces of Gansu, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, the city of Beijing and Yunnan province. China reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 26 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Oct. 22, mainland China had 96,715 confirmed coronavirus cases.

