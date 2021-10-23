“Multi stakeholder approach is the key solution to Leprosy"

Leprosy (Hansen's Disease), sometimes called ''Hanseniasis'' or ''H.D.,'' is a chronic my co bacterial disease of man, caused by Mycobacterium leprae (infectious in some cases), primarily affecting the peripheral nerves and secondarily involving skin and certain other tissues/organs, in particular the eye, mucosa of the nasal and upper respiratory tract and also the testes. In most cultures, HD still carries a strong stigma that sometimes makes more trouble for the patient than actual leprosy itself.

The government has taken various steps for eradicating leprosy such as - The Govt. of India started the National Leprosy Control Programme in 1955. It was only in the 1970s that a definite cure was identified in the form of Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT).

The 1st Phase of the World Bank supported the National Leprosy Elimination Project started from 1993-94.

In the year 2001, after the global elimination was achieved, India was among the 14 countries that missed the target of eliminating leprosy.

The National Leprosy Eradication Programme that was launched after this, achieved the goal of elimination of leprosy as a public health problem, defined as less than 1 case per 10,000 Population, at the National Level in December 2005.

In 2016, the draconian colonial era's Lepers Act was repealed.

In 2017, the SPARSH Leprosy Awareness Campaign was launched to promote awareness and address the issues of stigma and discrimination.

Despite significant improvements in leprosy (Hansen's disease) treatment and outlook for patients since the introduction of multidrug therapy (MDT) 3 decades ago, the global incidence remains high, and patients often have long-term complications associated with the disease.

Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan marks a point that as of 2018 there were 3077 new leprosy cases in Tamil Nadu, as per the projections 3043 cases of new leprosy cases in 2020 in Tamil Nadu, this was taken concerning National Leprosy Eradication Program.

Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan claims the primary misconceptions of leprosy are it is due to heredity or because of curse or the second most reason is, 'it affects only poor people or due to dirty environment', which she states as a myth. She also bestows a remarkable solution that "Multi-stakeholder approach is the key solution. Coordination between government, academia, civil society organization (CSO), Non-Governmental Organization (NGO ) and industry sector should come together and share the responsibility ".

And also CSOs and NGO s have close contact with the community and encourage every individual to do 'self-examination' practice whenever possible as well as approach the nearest health facility and consult a doctor in case a lesion is found.

She states Health camps have to be arranged in academic institutions as well as in industries by PHC staff at least twice a year and Mass media would also help to create awareness among the people by screening short films in cinema theatres and television, radio announcements, use of social network sites by conducting various competitions would generate awareness as well as would bring in control of the misconceptions of leprosy.

Dr. Renuka Ramakrishnan has been a Huge supporter of leprosy patients from the beginning. She has played an enormous role in organizing hundreds of free medical camps for dengue prevention, breast cancer, blood donation, suicide counseling, disaster management, crimes against women, children, and transgenders.

Her contribution towards the discipline is exceptional and would remain the same. She serves and continues to serve as a lone warrior and is an inspiration to many being a selfless woman. Due to her extraordinary contribution in various activities she has received innumerable awards (170 awards ) and appreciations such as the Medical Excellence Award in Social Service from Banwarilal Purohot in 2018, Lifetime Amma achievement award from the government of TamilNadu for her exemplary social service in 2018, and Humanitarian Doctor Award from Health Secretary of TamilNadu in 2018. Her work at the national level was recognized and was published in the book " THE VISION OF ANTYODAYA' by ISRN, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. This was unveiled by the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu Ji on 12th February 2020. A major incident occurred in her life when she was 16, She was a lone warrior, she stood against the odds of a conservative society in Kumbakonam to cremate an abandoned body of the leprosy-affected person. No one dared to go close to the dead body, since it was a man who died with leprosy. Yet she took her dupatta to cover the body, and with the help of a rickshaw man, she gave a respectful burial to that body. This incident impacted her heavily, which has transformed her into a warrior against leprosy.

She has organized more than 200 breast cancer awareness campaigns, blood donations for m 50,000+ patients, 300+ general medical camps where we have served more than 40,000 patients, 300 skin camps and distributed free medicine to 30,000 patients, 500 leprosy camps screening for almost 10 lakh patients, Free treatments for 5000 HIV patients, 1500 free medical camps and 12,5000 patients benefited.

She believes that we need men and women in the leprosy field, both medical and paramedical, dedicated and inspired to stir the new generation to selfless service and to emphasize research in all aspects of leprosy and to discover effective methods of treatment like medical, surgical, and rehabilitation.

Her major contribution is to support the poor and needy without any hesitation and continue in doing so as a duty and pride, serving the needy and excelling in social service which has been the main motive without any returns.

Besides this, she also has subsequent ideas such as conducting free medical camps for the needy, creating more awareness about leprosy to avoid the misconceptions of leprosy, and eradicating leprosy gradually.

