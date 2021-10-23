Left Menu

Mizoram reports 745 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:10 IST
Mizoram reports 745 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 745 new COVID-19 cases, including 147 children and 10 prisoners, in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 1,16,689, a health department official said on Saturday.

The state on Friday had reported 748 COVID-19 cases and has registered below 1000 COVID-19 cases in single-day for nine consecutive days. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 400 as no new fatality was reported during the same period, the official said.

The 745 new cases were detected from 7,318 sample tests, with a single-day positivity rate of 10.18 percent, he said.

Mizoram currently has 9,636 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,06,653 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,143 people on Friday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 91.39 percent and the death rate is 0.34 percent.

The state has conducted more than 12.61 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Over 6.93 lakh people have been vaccinated till Friday, of which 5 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021