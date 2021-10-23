COVID-19: Overcoming vaccine hesitancy a challenge, says Maha minister

Around 70 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in Maharashtra have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the remaining people may be showing vaccine hesitancy, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said getting these people to overcome their hesitancy was the health department's biggest challenge now.

''Around 70 per cent people have got the first jab. The remaining are reluctant. It is a challenge for the health department to pursue them to take the vaccine dose,'' he said.

Queried about speculations around a booster dose (third shot), Tope said there are no guidelines at present on this topic from the Indian Council of Medical Research, adding that the state government cannot take a decision on it.

