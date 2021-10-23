Left Menu

Centre asks states/UTs to increase coverage of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:53 IST
Centre asks states/UTs to increase coverage of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Saturday urged states/UTs to focus on those beneficiaries waiting for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after their interval period has been over.

The states/UTs were also urged to improve the momentum of vaccination and accelerate its coverage as the country moves forward to vaccinate all the eligible population by end of the year under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

''So far, 71.24 crore first doses, covering 76 per cent of the eligible population, and 30.06 crore second doses, covering 32 per cent of the eligible population, have been administered the Covid vaccines,'' the health ministry said in a statement.

It said states have been requested to access line list of due beneficiaries from Co-WIN portal. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the detailed line-lists of due beneficiaries can be utilised for preparing district-wise second dose administration plan involving district magistrates for execution in a time-bound manner.

It was also suggested that the states and Union territories (UTs) review the progress of such district-wise plan daily, to ensure saturation of all eligible beneficiaries, the ministry said.

The states/UTs were also advised to identify and prioritise the districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirement for mobilisation efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Covid vaccination centres and improving access in rural areas, it said.

''They were also requested to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage,'' the ministry said.

Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary (Health), and other senior officials of the health ministry were present in the meeting along with principal secretary (Health), additional chief secretary (Health) and state surveillance officer of the states/UTs.

