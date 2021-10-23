We feel energised, encouraged by PM Modi's vision for vaccine industry: Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the vision he has laid down for the vaccine industry encourages and energises them. Poonawalla's remarks came after attending an interaction of Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine with PM Modi.
In a tweet, Poonawala said, "The vaccine industry and I, thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, for excellent interaction. We feel energised and encouraged by the vision you have laid out for the industry." Speaking to the media after the interaction, Poonawala said, "India's achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations is a milestone achievement. The vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We achieved this because the industries worked with the government of India."
He added, "In the interaction, we discussed how to take the industry forward to prepare for the future pandemics. We discussed to continue enhancing the capacity and other things which will support the vaccine production. We discussed how to be ahead of other countries in the vaccine production." Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present during the interaction.
The interaction comes days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 100 Crore mark to reach 101.30 Cr (1,01,30,28,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)
