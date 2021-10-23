PM says entire world looking up to India for its vaccine drive success, jab makers credit his leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of its COVID-19 vaccination drive and hailed the efforts of vaccine makers who asserted that the country would not have been able to reach the inoculation level that it has attained till now, had it been following ''old norms''.

He also said that the vaccine manufacturers should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges.

Modi made the remarks in his meeting with Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who said his leadership was a key factor in India being able to administer 100 crore doses of the jabs in just about nine months.

The domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the vision and dynamic leadership of the prime minister in providing continuous guidance and support towards the development of the vaccines, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

They also praised the never-seen-before collaboration between the government and the industry, and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour, the PMO said.

The vaccine manufacturers noted that had the country been following ''old norms, there would have been a considerable delay and we would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that we have attained till now'', the statement said.

After the meeting, Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute said, ''Had it not been for him (Modi) and (he) driving the health ministry, today India would not have been able to make a billion doses. There is no doubt in my mind about that.'' The prime minister was happy that the assurance given by the Serum Institute that it will make India self-sufficient in Covid vaccine at the lowest possible price in the world was fulfilled, he said.

''The PM went out of the way and made regulatory people move very fast and they also cooperated,'' he added.

Modi in his address to the nation on Friday had said the acceptance that India enjoys in the world as a pharma hub will be further strengthened now.

Tweeting about Saturday's meeting, the prime minister said India's 'Vaccine Century' has drawn widespread acclaim and the inoculation drive wouldn't be successful without the efforts of the dynamic vaccine manufacturers with whom he said he had an ''excellent interaction''. During the interaction with vaccine manufacturers, Modi said he emphasised on the need of proper institutionalising of ''our processes while rolling out the vaccine and being prepared for the coming times, especially in strengthening India's health infrastructure''.

In the meeting, Modi praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers, which has resulted in the country crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, and said that they have played a ''big role'' in the success story of India, according to the PMO statement.

He appreciated their hard work and confidence given by them during the pandemic, the PMO said.

The prime minister exhorted that the country needs to institutionalise the best practises learnt during the last one-and-a-half years, and said that this is an opportunity to modify our practises, in tune with the global standards.

He said that the entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive.

The interaction was attended by Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India; Dr. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech International Ltd; Pankaj Patel and Shervil Patel, Zydus Cadila; Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela, Biological E. Ltd; Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd; Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra, Dr. Reddy's Lab; and Rajesh Jain and Harshit Jain, Panacea Biotec Ltd. Following the meeting, Adar Poonawalla credited Modi's vision for the vaccine milestone and said that in the meeting they discussed how to take the industry forward and prepare for future pandemics, to continue enhancing the capacity.

''All over the world now, countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India needs to stay ahead. We discussed how to do that together with industry and government,'' he said.

His father Pankaj Patel of Zydus, another vaccine maker, said Modi was the ''biggest factor'' in the development of the DNA-based COVID vaccine. He praised the prime minister for his encouragement and support and also for mentioning the DNA vaccine at his address at the United Nations.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 101.30 crore, according to the latest health ministry data.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

After the meeting, Krishna Illa of Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, said reaching the milestone of 100 crore doses was not easy but Modi was determined to make it and he converted all the initial ''negativity'' into an opportunity.

''He made it happen. I think that is the greatest thing a leader can do for any country,'' Ella said.

Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella, who was also present in the meeting, thanked the PM for the interaction.

''Thanks to PMO for the invitation, thought-provoking interaction and insights to make Indian biopharma companies prepare ahead for leadership in global innovation and manufacturing,'' she tweeted. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also tweeted, ''The vaccine industry and I, thank you Shri @narendramodi Ji, for an excellent interaction. We feel energised and encouraged by the vision you have laid out for the industry.'' Mahima Datla commended the vision of the prime minister saying it helped the country attain the vaccination milestone. Sanjay Singh talked about the importance of innovation and backward integration in the field of vaccine development. While Satish Reddy appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this endeavour, Rajesh Jain praised the continuous communication by the government throughout the pandemic.

More than 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

Over 31 per cent of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both doses, according to health ministry officials.

So far, all adult population in nine states and union territories -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Opposition has been criticising the government, saying a substantial section of the population has still not been vaccinated by both doses.

Three vaccines -- Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V -- are currently being used in the country's Covid vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)