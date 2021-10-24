Brazil registers 318 new COVID-19 deaths, 11,716 cases
Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 04:06 IST
Brazil registered 318 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 11,716 confirmed cases of the virus, according to data released on Saturday by the Health Ministry.
Brazil has now reported 605,457 COVID-19 deaths, the second highest in the world after the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
Advertisement