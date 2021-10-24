Left Menu

China reports 43 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 23, vs 50 a day earlier

China reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 26 of the new cases were local, down from 38 the day before. The new local cases were reported in Beijing, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, and Gansu, Hebei, Shaanxi and Hunan provinces.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-10-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 07:03 IST
China reports 43 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 23, vs 50 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 23, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 26 of the new cases were local, down from 38 the day before.

The new local cases were reported in Beijing, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, and Gansu, Hebei, Shaanxi and Hunan provinces. China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 17 a day earlier.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now total 96,758, while the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021