COVID-19: Puducherry adds 61 new cases; 2 deaths take toll to 1,857

A special committee was functioning to review the progress and also the implementation of the vaccination programme in the union territory, the sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The union territory of Puducherry logged 61 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,27,735, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

Two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday pushing the death toll to 1,857, Director of the Health department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The 61 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,456 samples and were spread over Puducherry (37), Mahe (12), Karaikal (11), and Yanam (one).

The number of active cases stood at 467 with 88 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 379 in-home isolation, the Health department Director said.

Further, Sriramulu said as many as 49 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,25,411.

He said the department has so far tested 18.94 lakh samples and found 16 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.77 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.18 percent respectively.

The Health department has so far administered 11,00,316 doses and they comprised 7,17,902 first doses and 3,82,414 second doses. Meanwhile, the Department of Health has scheduled to administer one lakh doses on a single day on Monday in the union territory as part of its drive to protect people against the pandemic.

Official sources in the department told PTI that the single-day program to administer one lakh doses would be held at 100 special centers. The vaccination program will start at 8 AM and end at 5 PM, the sources added.

The administration is keen on establishing 100 percent coverage of all the eligible persons under the vaccination drive and making Puducherry a fully vaccinated union territory.

Already, the department has conducted special vaccination festivals in different stages and now a specific target of one lakh doses has been fixed for a day. A special committee was functioning to review the progress and also the implementation of the vaccination program in the union territory, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

