157 new medical colleges approved since 2014: Centre

The government of India has given a nod to as many as 157 new medical colleges in India since 2014 and has invested a total of Rs 17,691.08 crore on these projects, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to an official release, nearly 16,000 undergraduate medical seats would be added on the completion of these projects. Of these, 6500 seats have already been created with the functioning of 64 new medical colleges, it said.

As per the release, under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the Central government has also provided about Rs 2,451.1 crore for up-gradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country. "The government of India has relentlessly pursued the aim of cultivating more human resources through Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) that seek to address not only the issues of equity in medical education and but also geographic disparity in availability of medical care,' the release said.

"This is implemented by the following avenues--establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals; up-gradation of existing state government/Central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country; strengthening and up-gradation of state government medical colleges for starting new PG disciplines and increasing PG seats; Brief of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme; establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals," it added. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts that do not have either a government or private medical college. Preference is given to underserved/backward/aspirational districts, the government said.

"Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. Of the 157 new colleges that are being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, 39 are being set up in aspirational districts," it stated. As per the scheme guidelines, the release said the state government is the implementing agency, and the planning, execution, and commissioning of the projects is to be done by the state government. (ANI)

