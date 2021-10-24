Pregnant tribal woman moved from one hosp to another due to lack of medical facilities dies

A 35-year-old pregnant tribal woman died in the early hours of Sunday allegedly due to lack of medical facilities in Jawhar in Palghar, due to which she had to be rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital but in vain, officials said.

The woman, identified as Rekha Potinda from Dhaberi, developed labour pain on Saturday afternoon and was first taken to the primary health centre in Sakharseth, where doctors advised that she be rushed to Patangshah Medical College.

From there, she was taken to Nashik Civil Hospital in the evening, but the fetus died en route, and she herself succumbed at around 1am on Sunday, they said.

Incidentally, her body was transported back to Jawhar after social worker Seeta Ghatal, associated with the Shramjivi Sanghatana outfit, intervened as there were no ambulances available at the facility.

Palghar Zilla Parishad CEO Siddharam Salimath said the incident had saddened him and he would ask the district and taluka health officers (DHO and THO) about it.

