Pvt TV channels told to air messages asking people to follow Covid norms during festivities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has told all private satellite TV channels to broadcast messages encouraging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and not let their guards down during the festive season.

The ministry said India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses but remaining vigilant remains crucial, especially during the festivals which should be celebrated with utmost precautions.

It noted that media has been at the forefront of informing people about the need to adhere to COVID-19 norms. ''In the context of the upcoming festive season, it is advised that private satellite TV channels may broadcast messages and other content to inform people about the crucial need to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, exercise due precautions, avoid crowded places, adhere to limits on public gathering, and not let our guards down,'' the advisory issued on Saturday stated.

''As you, all are aware, with continued and collaborative efforts of the central and state governments, India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

''While vaccination is one of the prime interventions against COVID-19, the prime minister has emphasized that we must continue to exercise precaution by following Covid-appropriate behavior (maintaining physical distance, wearing masks, regular handwashing, etc.) to prevent the risk of future resurgence of COVID-19,'' the advisory stated.

It remains crucial to not let the guard down, especially during the festive season, remain vigilant, and celebrate festivals with utmost precautions, it said, adding the health ministry has issued standard operating procedures of preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during festivals.

India added 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

