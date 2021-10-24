UK reports 39,962 COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths
Britain on Sunday reported 39,962 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
While figures published by the government during weekends tend to show a reduction in both cases and deaths compared with weekdays, it was the deadliest Sunday since early March.
