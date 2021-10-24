Left Menu

Ladakh records 3 new Covid cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded three fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 20,899, officials said on Sunday. No Covid-related death was reported in Ladakh, they added.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Officials said 1,195 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and three of them in Leh were found positive.

Five patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, which took the overall recoveries to 20,653, they said, adding that the number of active cases stand at 38 – 37 in Leh and one in Kargil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

