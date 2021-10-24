Left Menu

Delhi logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported for second consecutive day

Delhi recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no single death was reported for the second consecutive day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:00 IST
Representaive image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no single death was reported for the second consecutive day. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, as many as 25,091 have succumbed to the disease so far in the national capital.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,603. The city has 320 active cases at present. The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.

With 51 more persons discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients has gone up to 14,14,192. As many as 2,90,32,667 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi including 47,902 RT-PCR tests and 12,802 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 73,833 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries to 71,52,597. (ANI)

Also Read: Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 4 apprehended

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

