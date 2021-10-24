First Zika virus case reported in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika Virus from Kanpur, informed Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika Virus from Kanpur, informed Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Dr Nepal Singh said, "Yesterday, one person infected with Zika virus, was found in Kanpur. He is an Indian Air Force personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and the workplace."
He added, "House to house survey, line listing, fogging, cleaning was undertaken with the help of municipality. 22 samples of his close contacts, who were symptomatic, were sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing." Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)
