Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-10-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 02:55 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 187 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 6,204 confirmed cases of the virus, according to data released on Sunday by the Health Ministry.
Brazil has now reported 605,644 COVID-19 deaths, the most in the world after the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- United States
- Brazil
Advertisement