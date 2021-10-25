Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to stamp out any sporadic local outbreaks, particularly in the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic

New Zealand reported 109 new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Monday, the bulk of them in its largest city, Auckland, as the country saw its second-worst day of daily infections since the pandemic began. Once the poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been unable to beat an outbreak of Delta variant of COVID-19 centered in Auckland, despite the city remaining under a strict lockdown for more than two months.

COVID-19 cases recorded in eastern Europe hit 20 million

The number of coronavirus infections recorded so far in eastern Europe surpassed 20 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region grapples with its worst outbreak since the pandemic started and inoculation efforts lag. Countries in the region have the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, with less than half of the population has received a single dose.

Red Cross urges action for Papua New Guinea as COVID-19 overwhelms health system

Concerted international action is needed to support Papua New Guinea as a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms the Pacific country's health system, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Monday. Coronavirus cases in the island nation of 9 million have been surging in recent weeks, with 385 new cases recorded on Thursday, according to the latest available government data.

Vaccinated and want to visit Israel? Read the fine print first

Tourists hoping to visit Jerusalem or Tel Aviv after Israel's announcement last week that it would open to some vaccinated foreign travelers should read the fine print before booking, local hoteliers say. The new rules, due to go into effect on Nov. 1 ahead of the Christmas season, permit individual tourists who have received COVID-19 vaccine boosters to enter but not if more than six months have elapsed since their last dose, with some exceptions.

Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travelers threaten to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted.

U.S. has administered nearly 414 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 413,645,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 503,493,015 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of doses administered is up from 412,856,169 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

Australia looks to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon as curbs ease

Australian officials plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon to prevent a resurgence of cases, as residents in the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne begin to enjoy more freedoms after months-long curbs. Australia has ditched its COVID-zero strategy in favour of suppressing the coronavirus, after largely stamping out infections for most of this year, and is now aiming to live with the virus through higher vaccinations.

Tennis-Unvaccinated players can compete at Australian Open after quarantine - report

Unvaccinated athletes will be able to take part in next year's Australian Open after undergoing 14 days of quarantine, the WTA Tour has told its players, according to an e-mail leaked to U.S. media. The e-mail, obtained by freelance tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, contradicts a statement made last week by Australia's immigration minister that players would need to be double vaccinated to get a visa to compete at the Grand Slam.

Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November

Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year. "If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November," Fauci said in an interview with ABC's This Week.

