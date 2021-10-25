Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage exceeds 102.27 cr

With the administration of 12,30,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.27 crores, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:43 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage exceeds 102.27 cr
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of 12,30,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.27 crores, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. According to the ministry, 1,02,27,12,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been administrated across the country so far. This has been achieved through 1,01,52,393 sessions.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the country stands at 1,67,695. The cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients now stands at 3,35,67,367.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.18 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,98,397 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 60,07,69,717 tests so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021