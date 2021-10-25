Left Menu

Poland's COVID-19 cases growing at around 90% week-on-week, says deputy minister

25-10-2021
Poland's daily COVID-19 cases are growing at a rate of around 90% compared to the previous week, a deputy health minister said on Monday, as the fourth wave of the pandemic gathers pace.

"The results we got on Monday do not reflect what stage of the pandemic we are currently at, they are always lower ... but what is more important is this strong uptrend, and at a high level, which is holding, at the moment it is around over 90% compared to last week," Waldemar Kraska told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

