Left Menu

Bengal minister shifted to ICU after breathing troubles

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of state-run SSKM Hospital on Monday morning, after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.The septuagenarian politician, who was admitted to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday, complained of chest pain and breathlessness at night, a senior doctor said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:49 IST
Bengal minister shifted to ICU after breathing troubles
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of state-run SSKM Hospital on Monday morning, after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

The septuagenarian politician, who was admitted to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday, complained of chest pain and breathlessness at night, a senior doctor said. ''He is being treated in the ICU, and his condition is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are constantly monitoring the health condition of the minister,'' he told PTI.

Mukherjee was also hospitalised in May with similar ailments, days after he was imprisoned in Presidency Jail, following a Calcutta High Court injunction on his bail plea in the Narada sting case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021