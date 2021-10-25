Left Menu

Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the countrys daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year.Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:29 IST
Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country's daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year.

Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept. 30. But officials in Tokyo had asked food and beverage businesses to maintain their early closures through Sunday as a precaution against a quick resurgence.

After seeing daily jumps of nearly 6,000 cases in mid-August, Tokyo is now reporting less than 50 new coronavirus infections a day. The 17 new cases reported on Monday was the lowest since June 2020. "I'm overjoyed," Mitsuru Saga, owner of the Taiko Chaya Japanese restaurant in downtown Tokyo, said in an interview with Nippon Television. He said his restaurant will now operate until 11 p.m. for the first time in 11 months. Eateries had been asked to close by 9 p.m. and not serve alcohol.

But Saga said he's concerned that many people will still feel uneasy eating indoors. "Many people now drink at home (due to COVID-19), and I'm worried whether customers will come back," he said. Unlike other countries in Asia and Europe, Japan has so far weathered the pandemic without compulsory lockdowns. It has had a series of largely toothless states of emergency focused on eateries. Experts have been puzzled by Japan's sudden decline in virus cases. Some attribute it to a rapid vaccine rollout after a slow start, widespread mask wearing and subdued nightlife.

Japan has recorded about 1.7 million coronavirus cases and 18,200 deaths. About 70% of its population has been fully vaccinated.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Monday urged residents to remain vigilant and stick to basic precautionary measures as the winter sets in and the air turns drier -– an environment she said may help the virus spread. She has asked eateries to limit each table to four people and ensure good ventilation and other anti-virus measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021