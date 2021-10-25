Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children
Moderna Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children aged six to 11 years, citing interim data from a study.
The company said it planned to submit the data to the U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed two 50 microgram doses of the vaccine, half the strength of the doses used in the vaccine given to adults, generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children.
The majority of side effects were mild or moderate in severity, the company said. The most common solicited adverse events were fatigue, headache, fever and injection site pain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna
- Moderna Inc
- European
- U.S.
ALSO READ
U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters; Russia to test COVID-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray and more
Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine booster clearance in older adults, high-risk individuals
BRIEF-J&J and Moderna publish documents ahead of FDA advisory meeting on booster shots
J&J COVID-19 shot gets better boost from Moderna or Pfizer in NIH study