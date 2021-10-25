Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals to offer free COVID-19 vaccination to children with comorbidities

Realising the criticality of this vaccination, we will be extending the COVID vaccines completely free of cost to children with comorbidities and giving them the necessary kavach shield against COVID Reddy noted.Since the start of the vaccination process, the healthcare major has administered over 50 lakh vaccine doses, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:30 IST
Apollo Hospitals to offer free COVID-19 vaccination to children with comorbidities
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals on Monday said it will offer free COVID-19 vaccination to children with specific comorbidities across its hospital network.

It is anticipated that approval will soon be granted for vaccinating children with specific comorbidities and immediately after getting the nod, the free vaccination initiative would be launched by the healthcare major, it said in a statement.

The list is expected to include children with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders, it added.

However, this is an indicative list and the final list of comorbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the government, Apollo Hospitals stated.

''Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe COVID infection. However, this is not the case in children with comorbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

In addition, children with comorbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalised attention and specialized treatment and care that they require, he added.

''The government's approval of vaccinations for children with co-morbidities, when it comes through, will be a welcome step in the right direction. Realising the criticality of this vaccination, we will be extending the COVID vaccines completely free of cost to children with comorbidities and giving them the necessary 'kavach' (shield) against COVID!” Reddy noted.

Since the start of the vaccination process, the healthcare major has administered over 50 lakh vaccine doses, it stated. There are two vaccines -- Covaxin for age group 2-18 and ZyCov-D for 12-18 years old-- waiting for emergency use authorisation from the government.

Both vaccines would be available at Apollo Hospitals' vaccination centres across the country once all government approvals are in place and the vaccines are made available, the healthcare major noted.

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021