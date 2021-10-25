Left Menu

Every citizen to be provided with digital health ID under PMASBY: Telangana BJP leader

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Monday said that every citizen would be provided with a digital health ID under Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:42 IST
Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Monday said that every citizen would be provided with a digital health ID under Pradhan Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY). Terming PMASBY a historic initiative, Subhash said, "Under this scheme, every citizen would be provided with a digital health ID which would contain all the health records of the individual. No government at the Centre has earlier thought of it and it would be an important milestone in the history of health infrastructure in the country."

"PMASBY would be a big boost to health infrastructure in the country and would enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent," he told ANI. The BJP leader added that PMASBY would fill the critical gaps in the fields of health infrastructure, surveillance and health research in the urban and rural areas.

"BJP government is implementing PMASBY with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over a period of five years for implementing the national health infrastructure scheme and paving a way for healthy India. The scheme would fill the critical gaps in the fields of health infrastructure, surveillance and health research in the urban and rural areas," he stated. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a facelift to the health infrastructure through various initiatives.

"PM Modi-led Central government is giving a facelift to the health infrastructure and it would help people to face any current and future pandemics and health disasters in the country," he added. PMASBY is a centrally sponsored scheme that targets to build an IT enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in metropolitan areas. Under this scheme, Integrated Health Information Portal will be expanded to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs.

The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. (ANI)

