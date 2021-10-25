Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir records 60 fresh Covid cases, one death in a day

The Union Territory has 835 active cases while 3,26,433, people have recuperated from the disease, the officials said.The death toll due to the pandemic reached 4,430 with one more fatality reported in a day.There were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis black fungus in the union territory.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 60 fresh Covid cases and one death in a day as the tally of the viral infection in the Union Territory reached 3,31,698, officials said on Monday.

Among the new cases, nine were from the Jammu division and 51 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 31 cases followed by 10 in Baramulla district. The Union Territory has 835 active cases while 3,26,433, people have recuperated from the disease, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 4,430 with one more fatality reported in a day.

There were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. However, no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening, officials said.

