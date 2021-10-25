Left Menu

EMA backs use of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:44 IST
The European Union's drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18 years and above, at least six months after the second dose.

It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU. "This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

