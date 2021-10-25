Left Menu

Europe drug regulator backs use of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

The European Union's drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18 years and above, at least six months after the second dose. It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:03 IST
Europe drug regulator backs use of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

The European Union's drug regulator on Monday said it has concluded in its review that Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine may be given to people aged 18 years and above, at least six months after the second dose.

It is the second COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in the EU. "This follows data showing that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Earlier this month, the EMA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's booster and recommended a third dose of a shot from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for people with weakened immune systems. It left EU member states to decide if the wider population should receive a booster. EMA on Monday said that the implementation of vaccination campaigns remains the prerogative of the advisory groups guiding the vaccination campaigns in each EU Member State.

Under pressure to revive their economies, fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus and avoid further lockdowns in the winter, several EU member states launched their own booster campaigns before EMA guidelines. The different states have taken widely varying views on who is eligible. The EMA said the risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is being monitored.

U.S. authorities have authorised booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021