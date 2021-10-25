Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 infections in Spain hits 5 million

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:21 IST
Spain on Monday reached the grim milestone of 5 million COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, as it reported 4,485 new infections and 54 deaths since Friday. The total number of people who have now tested positive for COVID-19 is 5,002,217 according to Health Ministry data.

More than three quarters of the Spanish population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and most restrictions on socialising have recently been dropped, although masks remain mandatory in enclosed spaces. On Monday, the incidence rata over the past two weeks rose by two points to 46.3, edging back up after bottoming out earlier this month.

Spain has registered 87,186 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

