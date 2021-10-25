Left Menu

Morocco’s health minister defends mandatory vaccine pass

Morocco's health minister said on Monday that last week's introduction of a vaccine pass to access public places had led to a more than fivefold increase in people seeking the jab, as opponents of the measure criticised it in parliament. The government introduced the pass on Thursday for access to all government buildings, as well as spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and transportation, aiming to expand Africa's most extensive COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:27 IST
Morocco’s health minister defends mandatory vaccine pass
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco's health minister said on Monday that last week's introduction of a vaccine pass to access public places had led to a more than fivefold increase in people seeking the jab, as opponents of the measure criticised it in parliament.

The government introduced the pass on Thursday for access to all government buildings, as well as spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and transportation, aiming to expand Africa's most extensive COVID-19 vaccination programme. The union of cafe and restaurant owners, the lawyers union, rights organisations and some opposition parties have variously attacked the pass as unconstitutional, arbitrary or a danger to the economy.

Health Minister Khaled Ait Taleb, speaking in parliament, said the decision was in line with an emergency government decree issued last year giving authorities the right to take exceptional measures to protect public health. "The adoption of the vaccine pass aims to encourage people who have not been inoculated yet to get vaccinated and to prevent virus hot spots," he said.

The number of people getting vaccinated had risen by more than 400% since the pass was imposed, he said. Morocco has administered doses to 64% of its population using mostly the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines. It has also started administering booster jabs.

In the next few weeks, Morocco will be able to vaccinate 6 million people to reach a collective immunity level of 80% of its population over 12 years old, he said. The vaccination campaign will be extended to undocumented migrants and other vulnerable groups, he said.

Two parliament members were prevented from attending the question session with the minister, according to opposition members, who said there was insufficient consultation and too little notice before imposing the pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021