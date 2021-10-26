4 new cases push Sikkim's COVID tally to 31,904
Sikkim on Monday reported four new COVID -19 cases, which took the tally to 31,904, a health department bulletin said. Over 2.58 lakh sample tests have been conducted, it said.
East Sikkim registered two fresh cases, while South and West Sikkim districts accounted for one each.
The Himalayan state now has 181 active cases, while 31,010 people have recovered from the disease and 319 patients have migrated out.
The death toll remained at 394 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Over 2.58 lakh sample tests have been conducted, it said. Currently, the positivity rate and recovery ratio are 1.9 per cent and 98.2 per cent respectively.
