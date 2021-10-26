Brazil registers 160 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 26-10-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 02:24 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 160 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 5,797 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 605,804 total coronavirus deaths and 21,735,560 total confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- South American
Advertisement